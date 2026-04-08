Billings residents engage in community planning week; city encourages participation

BILLINGS— Billings residents are engaging in community planning week this week, attending open houses at different locations across the city.

They are discussing the Billings 2045 Land Use Plan.

Residents at the Tuesday night meeting at MSUB City College told MTN they would like to see more pedestrian access, as well as more schools on the growing West End.

Related: Billings City Council reviews 20-year development plan, prepares for community planning week

Those attending expressed their opinions on several development ideas through green, yellow and red stickers. Green indicated high support, yellow indicated medium support and red indicated low support.

Participants also had the opportunity to speak to members of the city planning division.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2

“We would love for more people to come and participate. If you cannot go to an event, my advice would be to participate online. We have an interactive map, and all of the presentation materials are there as well,” said Anna Vickers, city planning division manager.

The city is hosting open houses through Thursday this week. Click here for the open house locations and schedule.

Click here for the Billings 2045 Land Use Plan interactive map.