Billings City Council reviews 20-year development plan, prepares for community planning week

BILLINGS— The Billings City Council reviewed its Billings 2045 Land Use Plan Friday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming community planning week, where people can voice concerns about changes to city zoning laws.

Topics of discussion Friday included possible zoning changes and how residents can appeal those changes.

Watch the report:

Billings City Council reviews land use draft, prepares for community planning week

According to meeting notes, an “aggrieved party” can file an appeal to the city planning commission within 15 days of challenging a zone change.

“Is it just truly one neighbor who says, ‘I think I’m aggrieved,’ can come to the office and say that and it triggers this whole process that then delays everything by at least 15 days, if not longer?” asked council member Kendra Shaw.

“You have to be able to show that you have some real injury, real cognizable injury, or you are very likely to have that. That is more than just speculative, 'My property values might go down,' for example,” answered Jessica McKee, civil deputy city attorney.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Jessica McKee

Subsequent appeals are also allowed to the Billings City Council and, eventually, district court.

Community planning week, which will run from April 6 to 8, will take place at locations across Billings, including city hall, Billings Oasis Waterpark, MSU Billings City College and Newman Elementary School.

According to a press release from the city’s planning division, each meeting will provide the same information, so participants can attend the location and time most convenient for them.

“At each workshop, participants can explore updated concepts, share feedback, and help shape the plan’s direction on housing, economic opportunity, transportation, and growth. Community input will continue to guide the draft of the Future Land Use Map, which will inform future zoning and development decisions and support more flexible administrative processes for property owners,” said the press release.

Click here for the community planning week schedule.