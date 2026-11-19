BILLINGS — Billings School District 2 is joining a nationwide legal fight against some of the world's largest social-media companies, accusing them of contributing to a youth mental-health crisis that schools are being left to address.

Watch the full story below:

Billings public schools join multidistrict lawsuit against social media companies

The platforms named in the litigation are familiar ones.

"Meta, which would be Facebook and Instagram and then also Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube,"Assistant Superintendent of Academics Gordan Klasna said Wednesday.

This isn't just Billings taking on Big Tech. The legal fight is already playing out in federal court, where thousands of social-media cases have been centralized before a federal judge in California, including a separate track brought by school districts.

"They reached out to us and then we conferred with our district school attorneys and we came up with a plan then to join the litigation," Klasna said.

The districts allege the companies designed features to keep children using their platforms, contributing to mental-health and behavioral problems that schools say they've had to spend money and staff time addressing.

Klasna said the district has seen an increase in mental-health issues among its students — the same kinds of problems at the center of those claims.

"It could be depression, anxiety. We've also had suicides, unfortunately, suicidal ideations," Klasna said. "We're seeing an increase in cyberbullying of students, where students then aren't maybe wanting to come to school because they're fearful."

Klasna said the way these platforms keep users scrolling can make those challenges harder to escape.

"Oftentimes, especially if it's like a body image issue, and so students are looking at something, they keep seeing these body images that maybe they're comparing themselves to and they don't feel like they can reach. And so they keep seeing those over and over and that puts them into a

bad spot," Klasna said.

Parent Jeff Stock has watched social media become a bigger part of daily life. MTN met him two years ago at a conference surrounding mental health and social media.

"It seems like it's really ramped up good and bad," Stock said.

For Stock, one of the biggest concerns is knowing when to disconnect.

"The inability to put it down. The inability to walk around and have your own identity without it," Stock said.

While the court case could take time, the district isn't waiting to address phones in school.

"We have what used to be considered calculator caddies that would hang on the wall. We have those that they now put their phones in, or we have some specific phone boxes as well that students can put their phones in," Klasna said.

Klasna said Billings is far from alone.

"We need to make sure that there's an accountability of how we are taking care of the children across our country," Klasna said. "A thousand plus districts, I think, across the country are trying to join this litigation."