Billings police say they received report of man with knife across from school

Billings police said Tuesday an officer responded to a home across from Broadwater Elementary School after a concerned citizen reported a man wearing a face covering and carrying a large knife.

Watch the video below:

Man seen with knife near Broadwater Elementary School

The man was identified as Gabriel Metcalf, who was weeding in his yard using a trowel and had a large fixed-blade hunting knife in a sheath on his belt.

Police questioned Metcalf, determined no crime had been committed, and left.

Metcalf made headlines in August 2023, when he was seen patrolling around his property with a gun as school was starting. He said at the time he was protecting his home and not intending to threaten the school, but he was arrested and accused of carrying the gun on a public sidewalk near a school.

On Tuesday, Metcalf told MTN News he did not speak during his most recent encounter with police and only nodded his head.

A sign reading "Our Rights Matter" was also displayed at Metcalf's home on Monday, the same day police were called.

Related: Billings man who conducted armed patrol near school in 2023 gets another police visit

Metcalf said the sign and his actions are connected to a broader effort to protect constitutional rights.

"At some point, everyone is going to have to resolve to respect our rights," Metcalf said.

In 2024, after his arrest, Metcalf pleaded guilty to carrying a gun in a gun-free school zone, but he reserved his right to appeal.

In September of 2025, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the verdict, with judges determining Metcalf did not violate the federal Gun-Free School Zones Act and that his due process rights were violated.

"I was denied due process," Metcalf said. "Therefore, the indictment was dismissed. And I have been exonerated."

Metcalf spoke about the gardening incident and the sign but said he did not want to say too much on camera.

He did speak at length about his rights.

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