Billings police say person of interest in weekend homicide is 14 years old

BILLINGS — The North Star Amusement carnival that is held in the parking lot of Berry's Cherries Auto has reopened for business Monday two days after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed outside Saturday night in an incident involving a group of teens.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said the person of interest in the original report was 14 years old.

“It’s yet to be entirely determined who was pulling the trigger. But yeah, the individuals that we’re looking at involved are that young teenager, that 14, 15, 16. They’re all in that, you know, that mid-teens. So, they’re young,” Lennick said. “So, I guess, err on the side of caution. I would tell people while we sort through this and we have no one in custody, be cautious of the events you’re at and the crowd it draws.”

Lennick said it is still unclear if there was any relationship between the victim and the group of teens, or if it was a random attack. They are still searching for more individuals involved and witnesses to speak to about the situation.

He said police have not been hired to work at the carnival for extra security.

“Kids that aren’t being supervised, access to firearms, then they’re all getting together and it’s not necessarily the carnival's fault, but it created an event that brought all of these individuals together,” he said.

The victim has not yet been identified.