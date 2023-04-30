Billings police investigate fatal shooting late Saturday at carnival

BILLINGS - Billings police officers are investigating a fatal shooting late Saturday.

Police said in a press release Sunday morning that officers were first notified of an incident at the carnival in the 800 block of First Avenue North across from MetraPark. Dispatch received reports at about 10:41 p.m. of a group of juveniles telling others they had a firearm.

As officers responded, dispatch received reports of a large group of juveniles, some wearing masks, running around the area and assaulting a person who was trying to flee in a vehicle.

"Reports of shots being fired were then reported to dispatch," the press release states. "As Officers were arriving in the area the majority of the juveniles involved were fleeing the scene. Officers located the victim vehicle in the parking lot in which there was a 20-year-old male who had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased."

Police detectives were called in and were conducting the investigation at the carnival.

A person of interest was identified and located by officers, the press release states. Officers also attempted to locate as many witnesses and involved individuals as possible.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that has not spoken to officers yet is asked to contact dispatch at 406-657-8200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

