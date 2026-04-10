Billings police investigate 'suspicious' shooting

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a shooting that left a 34-year-old man hospitalized Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Shiloh Road around 3:40 p.m., where they found the man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to a Billings hospital.

Police have not yet identified any suspects and are calling the incident suspicious.

Police said Friday the injuries were not life-threatening and those involved, the victim included, have not cooperated with the police investigation.