The EPA has released a finalized plan to complete cleanup of the Billings PCE Superfund site over the next 10 years, including free vapor intrusion mitigation systems for homes in the affected area.

Watch EPA Superfund story here:

Billings PCE Superfund site cleanup enters next phase of mitigation

Perchloroethylene, or PCE, a chemical once commonly used in dry cleaning, has contaminated the area since it was discovered in the 1990s.

The vapor plume has been trapped under the ground in parts of Billings and originated from a dry cleaner on Central Avenue near Seventh Street West.

The plan will prioritize finishing all testing and mitigation, with homes within Area A receiving indoor air sampling to determine if there is any risk of vapor intrusion currently in the home or underneath the sub slab.

All homes in the area will also receive a free vapor intrusion mitigation system.

Layla Landeros, who co-manages the Billings PCE Superfund site, said the vapor intrusion system is similar to those used for radon.

She said any levels that were unacceptable for human health were addressed just two to three years ago.

"At this point, residents do not need to be concerned about their indoor air," Landeros said.

The EPA is calling the finalized plan a milestone in the cleanup.

"We are using fast, gold standard science to ensure that all residents are protected," Landeros said.

Billings Central Catholic High School received its mitigation system a few years earlier. Now, nearby homeowners are waiting on installation of their systems.

Just two months ago, the EPA tested the home of Phil Stalling for PCE.

Stalling said he feels safe and is confident in how the EPA continues to handle what is now a more than 30-year cleanup.

"I'm very happy with what I've read about the fix that they're putting in," Stallings said.

Suzanne Reymer has lived in her home for 27 years.

"They've been very good and very forthcoming about answering questions," Reymer said.

Reymer said the contamination is not a major concern for her personally.

"It would be more of a concern if I were using my basement, you know, since nobody's down there on a regular basis," Reymer said. "I think it's probably OK."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.