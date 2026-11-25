BILLINGS, Mont. — Thanksgiving dinner is making its way to tables across Billings, as Family Service hands out holiday food boxes to families who could use some extra help this week.

Watch the Thanksgiving outreach here:

Billings nonprofits celebrate Thanksgiving by giving out meals to those in need

“We’re looking to pass out over 1,200 family meals for Thanksgiving for those in our community who are just looking for a little bit of help,” said Ryan Kramer, Family Service executive director.

About 40 volunteers helped with Tuesday’s distribution, after another 40 pitched in Monday.

Family Service says about 600 families picked up roughly 40,000 pounds of food Monday alone, and expects to provide Thanksgiving meals to more than 1,200 families over the two-day distribution.

“Thanksgiving is a great time to be thankful, but it’s also a time to step up and ensure that your neighbors also have something to be thankful for,” said Kathy Grider, a volunteer.

And Family Service isn't alone in providing in the name of Thanksgiving tradition. Tumbleweed Runaway program brought warm meals to Billings youth facing homelessness on Tuesday, an annual tradition for them in the days before Thanksgiving.

The organization held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday, serving up a holiday feast with help from local donors.

This year’s meal came together through Ryan Wright and his wife Alma, along with Jason Donner with No Measures BBQ, H&J Landscaping and Austin and Stacy Heal with Papa’s Crazy Tacos.

“Holidays are always a hard time for our young people, as they are for many people who are struggling. So it's our opportunity to show them that we care, that our community cares,” said Georgia Cady, Tumbleweed executive director.

And that need stays consistent year-round.

Tumbleweed serves homeless and vulnerable young people up to age 25, with Cady saying its drop-in center alone averages about 60 young people a day.

The Thanksgiving meal also kicks off Tumbleweed’s holiday giving season, which continues through New Year’s.

