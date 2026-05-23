Justin Fuson has pitched for the Billings Mustangs for two years, and before the 2026 season started, he threw his way onto the mound and is now pitching in the Chicago White Sox organization.

He called his mom first with the news.

Watch Justin Fuson story here:

Billings Mustangs pitcher picked up by the Chicago White Sox organization

“It's been my dream,” Fuson said. “It's her dream too, you and it was definitely emotional.”

Fuson started training this week in the Arizona Complex League after the White Sox purchased his contract.

He will be later assigned to a White Sox minor league team.

“It's awesome,” Fuson said. “I'm glad to be here and I believe in my stuff too and I believe that I belong here. ”

Fuson was scheduled to pitch the home opener for the Mustangs on Friday.

His parents were so excited that they came to Billings, but bigger news has taken him off the mound for Friday night, and that has his parents and his host family thrilled about what's to come.

“Oh, I was so excited for him,” said Susie Wollenburg, who along with her husband Mark were Fuson’s host family. “I had to jump up and give him a big hug. You get a little bit of a little teary, a little bit because you don't want him to go, but you're just so excited for him. ”

The Wollenburgs are in their third season as a Mustangs host family.

Susie has set up a display with memorabilia from some of the nine players that she and Mark have hosted.

They've been Mustangs fans for years and appreciate what this means for Fuson.

“It's just like one of your own kids,” said Mark Wollenburg. “You want them to be better and you want them to excel at what they're doing. And this is what these guys live for is to go to the next level. ”

Mark played high school and college baseball and understands how hard Fuson has worked on pitching.

“He had to work on his control too because he always had a pretty good fastball,” said Mark Wollenburg.

“He put in a lot of work.” Said Craig Maddox, Billings Mustangs manager. “Especially this past offseason, he went to North Carolina, a place called Tread Athletics, and really cleaned up a lot of mechanical stuff. ”

Maddox says Fuson is the seventh Mustangs player to move on to a big league organization.

“A young man is chasing his dreams and comes here and puts in the work and then gets that opportunity,” Maddox said. “And Nobody deserves it more than Justin. ”

Fuson has pitched his last game at Dealer Park, and before leaving for Arizona, he left one more Pioneer League ball for his second parents.

“Forgot his fishing stuff, so he has to come back here,” said Susie Wollenburg.

“And they're rooting for me and then, and it's really cool to just have really good people in your corner,” Fuson said about the Wollenburgs.