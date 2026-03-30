BILLINGS – One Billings man is deciding to ride all eight legs of one of the biggest bicycling events in Billings, raising money to provide unique opportunities for children and adults in the community living with disabilities.

Watch Tim Hedin discuss his efforts:

Billings man rides solo in Cycle to Soar event to raise funds for Eagle Mount

Tim Hedin rides his stationary bike for 30 to 60 minutes every day. That daily habit is what has led him to volunteer for the fundraiser. Hedin, who has worked in the ski equipment business for more than a decade, is taking a unique approach to the event.

"I've been in the ski industry since 1996," Hedin said.

His business, Skiboot RX at 2490 Gabel Road, has been running for over 13 years. Alongside skiing every couple of days, Hedin said that his training includes: “get(ting) up…and rid(ing) the Peloton every morning before I come to work.”

Instead of splitting the ride with a team, Hedin plans to complete all eight legs of the event by himself.

"When Eagle Mount asked me, I couldn't say no, so I'm going to ride all eight legs again," Hedin said.

The fourth annual Cycle to Soar event is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 11. The fundraiser will feature 40 stationary bicycles, with teams of eight people typically splitting the ride into 20-minute legs. The event benefits Eagle Mount, a nonprofit organization that has served nearly 700 people with disabilities for almost 40 years. Director Lynn Mullowney Cabrera hopes to raise $85,000 to support their programs.

"It's just a wonderful gift to our community, and it's made possible by our community,” Mullowney Cabrera said.

courtesy of Eagle Mount A rider participates in an Eagle Mount fundraiser.

With the help of donations, grants, volunteer work, and community sponsorships, this organization has the power to change lives for people and their families every day.

While monetary donations are important, Mullowney Cabrera noted there are other ways to help.

“It's through people giving their time and giving their heart to show up," said Mullowney Cabrera, emphasizing the importance of volunteers in the community.

Aside from a personal goal of survival, Hedin set a personal fundraising goal for the event. He hopes to raise $5,000 by himself for Eagle Mount.

Hedin said the programs offered by Eagle Mount are some of the best that Billings has to offer. From rock climbing, cycling, swimming, and skiing, Eagle Mount’s variety of programs offers a way for people to enjoy activities that they don’t typically have the opportunity to partake in.

"This is life-changing, and they must feel like they're flying. So, if I can give someone some wings and be part of that, I want to give them wings," Hedin said.

For more on Cycle to Soar, click here.