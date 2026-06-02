Billings man reported missing in Idaho river following crash

CASCADE, Idaho - A 40-year-old Billings man is believed to be missing in the Payette River following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on Sunday on State Highway 55 when a Dodge Ram pickup truck struck another vehicle and went off the road and into the river, reports Idaho News 6.

The Billings man was believed to have been driving the truck. Witnesses reported seeing an occupant of the truck exit the vehicle in the river before he was swept downstream in a swift current.

Witnesses said there may have been others in the truck at the time of the crash, the news station reports.

Three people in the other vehicle involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

The highway was closed while crews removed the truck from the river and searched for any occupants. Search teams searched the banks of the river without success.

Idaho police identified the driver of the pickup as a 40-year-old Billings man but withheld his name pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation.