Billings man killed in one-vehicle crash in the Heights

BILLINGS - A 26-year-old Billings man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Bench Boulevard in the Heights.

According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened on April 18 at 1:15 a.m.

The patrol reports the 26-year-old man was driving a Ford F-250 Super Duty north on Bench Boulevard when the vehicle failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the road near Two Moon Park Road.

The pickup truck crashed into a cement barrier and overturned, the patrol states.

The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger, also a 26-year-old man from Billings, was injured and taken to Billings Clinic.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol report notes that speed and alcohol use may have contributed to the crash.