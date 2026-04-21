Billings man killed in one-vehicle crash in the Heights

BILLINGS - A 26-year-old Billings man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Bench Boulevard in the Heights.
According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened on April 18 at 1:15 a.m.
The patrol reports the 26-year-old man was driving a Ford F-250 Super Duty north on Bench Boulevard when the vehicle failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the road near Two Moon Park Road.
The pickup truck crashed into a cement barrier and overturned, the patrol states.
The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A passenger, also a 26-year-old man from Billings, was injured and taken to Billings Clinic.
Neither man was wearing a seat belt.
The patrol report notes that speed and alcohol use may have contributed to the crash.