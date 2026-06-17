Billings Logan International Airport is preparing for significant changes, including a major ticket lobby expansion and a possible shift to an independent governmental authority to oversee airport management.

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Billings Logan International Airport construction starts on new ticket counters, may shift to airport authority

Paul Khera, the airport's assistant aviation director, outlined plans to expand ticket counters from 27 to 40 and move large baggage processing machines behind the scenes to create more lobby space.

The changes are expected to create 10 to 13 new airline positions and improve the overall passenger experience.

"They're just going to go right to the ticket counter," said Khera. "There'll be more modernized stations."

FAA grants and airport revenues will fund the $25 million project, which is expected to take two years to complete.

Travelers at the airport expressed support for the upgrades.

"It looks great to me," Dina Vega, who lives in Fort Peck, said as she looked at renderings. "It looks welcoming. It looks easy to manage. It looks like plenty of room."

"They've outgrown the small town," said Cody Little Soldier, who lives in Phoenix. "We're actually a large area now, a lot of traffic. That's why I'm sitting here instead of standing in line waiting."

Beyond the physical expansion, the Billings City Council voted 9 to 2 at its May 26 regular meeting to begin the process of creating an independent governmental authority to manage the airport — a move Khera says would allow for faster decision-making.

"Right now we have to go through the city council, and you know they're good about what they do and all," Khera said. "But we can make decisions faster with our own airport board."

Council members offered mixed reactions.

Councilman Scott Aspenlieder supports the authority, saying it will reduce bureaucracy and improve efficiency.

Councilman Dennis Pitman voted against it, citing a desire for more public input and discussion.

Deputy Mayor Mike Boyett voted in favor but said he has questions about how the change would affect unions and city services.

If approved, the transition to an airport authority would take 12 to 18 months.

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