Billings Hardware announces closure

BILLINGS - Billings Hardware announced on Thursday it is closing the business.

"For the past 12 years, it has been our privilege to serve the Billings community," the company stated in a social media post. "We are incredibly grateful for the trust, loyalty, and support you have shown us throughout the years. From helping with home improvement projects to providing everyday hardware needs, you have made Billings Hardware more than just a store, you have made it a part of the community.

It is with sadness that we announce that Billings Hardware will be closing its doors."

The locally owned store located at 906 Broadwater Ave. will close on Tuesday, June 9, to mark down prices throughout its inventory, the post states. A public liquidation sale will begin on Thursday, June 11, "and will continue until all inventory is sold."

Visit the company's Facebook page here.

