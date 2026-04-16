A Billings family received a special gift to remember their loved one who served in the military and died from suicide more than six years ago.

Operation Creekside brought the bench, and it was quite an emotional time and a special delivery for the family of Nathaniel Irish.

“May God bless America and all who keep her free,” said Chaplain Ed McClelland of Operation Creekside during the unveiling of the bench Wednesday.

Watch veteran bench delivered to family story here:

Billings family receives special bench honoring veteran lost to suicide

Kathy Gordon, her husband Jerrold Gordon, and her son Jeremiah Irish came to see something special.

“I have seen the bench and like rough drafts and stuff like that, but seeing it, it's pretty emotional," Gordon said.

Irish joined the army at the age of 17 and died of suicide at the age of 23 in 2019, during his second tour in Iraq.

“Just always check on your kids,” Gordon said. “Always make sure your kids are doing OK. I didn't even get that chance because Nate was in Iraq. If you see something, get help.”

The Patriot Guard Riders led the procession with Operation Creekside from Lockwood to the Adaptative Performance Center.

It’s a meaningful time for everybody involved, a meaningful moment in a nation losing 6,400 vets to suicide each year, according to the VA Suicide Prevention.

Danny Glover is a veteran and the ride captain for the Patriot Guard riders, which joined Operation Creekside to deliver the bench.

“It makes me proud,” Glover said.”Helps me remember some of the things that I've gone through. I've lost two uncles and a brother, and recently a son."

Glover has lost four veteran relatives to suicide.

“We thank you, Lord, for the opportunity to bless his family,” McClelland prayed before the ride.

“They need comfort,” McClelland said about families. “They need support, and that's what we do.”

McClelland has driven more than 600 miles, and this is the sixth and last bench delivered on this trip.

“Our signature scripture is Romans 12:15,” McClelland said. “And basically, it's mourn with those who mourn.”

And moms like Gordon are now a part of this community. Her son was remembered Wednesday after veteran Frank Barnes walked 22 miles with Irish's name on his list.

"It really shows that people do remember your loved one who gave his life ultimately for us,” said Mitch Crouse, Adaptive Performance Center (ADP) co-founder.

“We never met Nate,” said Karen Pearson, ADP co-founder. “We didn't know Nate, but getting to experience him through (Kathy) has been really very special.”

“I hope that they feel the love that is going with it,” said Glover.

“It means everything that Nate’s remembered,” Gordon said.

The bench is temporarily at ADP and will eventually be placed at the memorial just outside Dehler Park at North 25th Street and 10th Avenue North.