The holidays bring families together, but for those grieving a loved one, this time of year can be especially difficult.

Watch the service event here:

Billings families gather to remember lost loved ones and find community before the holiday season

In Billings, families came together to remember those they've lost and find support from others experiencing the same grief.

Families honored loved ones they lost over the past year, reading their names aloud and sharing their memories.

Stillwater Hospice hosted the memorial. CEO and co-founder Chris Graham said the connections made with others can make grief feel less isolating.

"Grief happens so often alone in those dark times and when you are by yourself. And that's when things are hardest. And so to come to an event like this and see all these other people dealing with the exact same thing you are... I think it just gives them a community which we all need," Graham said.

Graham said they hold the memorial ahead of the holidays intentionally, when traditions and gatherings can make the absence of a loved one especially difficult.

