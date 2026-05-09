BILLINGS — A Billings couple is speaking out after discovering their home was fraudulently listed as a rental property online, with at least one unsuspecting person falling victim to the scam.

Melissa and Jason Rambo had been living comfortably in their Billings home for nearly two years when a late-night message on Facebook Messenger changed everything.

Watch Melissa and Jason talk about their experience:

Billings couple finds their home fraudulently listed as a rental online

"It was like almost 10 o'clock at night and a random person on Facebook sent me a message through Facebook Messenger," Melissa Rambo said Saturday.

The message came from someone local with an unexpected question.

"He said, 'I'm assuming that you're not renting your house out.' And I was like, wait, what is going on? This is so strange," Rambo said.

Rambo quickly confirmed the house was not for rent — but the damage had already been done. The man who contacted her had found the fraudulent listing online, and had already paid to apply.

"He paid a $60 application fee and gave this person, which we still don't know who that is, all of his information," Rambo said.

Rambo began investigating and learned the scammer had used her husband's name and a 406 area code in the listing.

"I started like looking into things and he said that he used my husband's name and a 406 area code," Rambo said.

When Rambo searched for the listing herself, she initially could not find it — but others had. A woman sent her a direct link to the fraudulent post.

"She sent me the link and it was on apartments.com is where that link was still active. And that's where I found all the information and on there though, it didn't have a 406 area code," Rambo said.

Rambo left a message for whoever had posted the listing.

"I left a message and I said, you know, I know what you're up to kind of thing and please remove my listing," Rambo said.

She is unsure whether the listing has since been taken down, but the experience has left her shaken.

"It just it makes me really a bit really sad and bummed out that people take your information and put it out there and then try to like scam people for money and their information," Rambo said.

The Rambos' advice to renters is straightforward.

"Meet the people before you pay money for application fees," Jason Rambo said.