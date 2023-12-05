Billings city leaders holding public meeting aimed at improving safety

BILLINGS — On Monday evening at the Billings Public Library, city, county and federal officials will be meeting to discuss what public safety measures can be taken to reduce violent crime in the community as the new year approaches.

On the heels of Saturday's drive-by shooting, the latest in a string of recent violence, concerns about public safety are continuing to grow, for both Billings residents and leaders.

Q2 News

“If our community is going to truly thrive, then people have to feel safe,” said Billings city administrator Chris Kukulski on Monday. “We are working on specific strategies, objectives and action plans to not just point fingers but be successful.”

Kukulski says progress has been made regarding the city’s criminal justice system with two voter-approved public safety levies in 2020 and 2021, but the amount of crime young kids are both involved in and falling victim to is unacceptable.

“What is alarming is the ages of our kids who are getting involved in criminal activity, so I think that warrants this renewed conversation,” Kukulski said.

The meeting will be an open discussion on how to reduce family violence and crime, increase criminal intervention and improve downtown and traffic safety.



One action step to be discussed is a new unit in the Billings Police Department.

“Wanting to specifically get at least a two-person kind of gang unit working. So, that’s not taking resources from our street crime unit but in addition to our street crime unit,” Kukulski said.

But Kukulski said that is just one part of the solution.

According to police, Billings has seen 39 shootings this year, including nine homicides.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich of Montana will be attending the safety discussion meeting and plans to speak about resources his office can provide. He said that while discussions between law enforcement occur weekly, if not daily, this is the first time the council will be involved in an open discussion with all law enforcement.

“We obviously don’t want to tip our hand to those who are seeking to harm people in this community, but I'm excited about the additional resources we’re going to be throwing at this,” Laslovich said. “Being targeted in the work that we’re trying to do as it relates to gang violence in particular and of course we know that is related to gun violence.”