Neighbors worried after drive by shooting hits wrong house

Billings Police responded to a drive by shooting around 8 p.m. Saturday evening located in the 1000s block on North 24th Street.

According to neighbors in the area, there were at least three shots fired and at least one vehicle and one house were hit. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The homeowner asked to remain anonymous over safety concerns, but did share some insight as to what they heard and saw.

"We heard gunfire and then we heard a loud 'tink,' and that's when we could tell that a bullet had hit our house," the homeowner said. "You don't expect it in your neighborhood in Billings."

The homeowner added that unfortunately, it has been the growing trend in Billings with one gunfire incident after another.

"I think that's the biggest thing for us is when you start having drive by shootings, you realize that there is a real problem here," he said.

Next door neighbor Austin Rysavy also heard the shots and was equally frightened.

"I don't even think anywhere in Billings is a very safe neighborhood anymore," Rysavy said. "When you start hearing them directed almost at you, it is quite terrifying."

Both Rysavy and the homeowner believe the shots were aiming for a house up the street from them, but both were grateful nobody was injured.

"Thankfully, nobody was injured at the very least," Rysavy said. "Property can be replaced but you can't replace people."

Still, both agreed that the rise in crime in Billings has been alarming.

"It seems to be a lot of young people that are involved in this," the homeowner said. "And that to me is very problematic and needs to be fixed."