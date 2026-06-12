Billings cemetery honors those with no family or funds for burial

Riverside Cemetery in Billings Heights is the final resting place for people who didn't have family members to bury them, or couldn't afford it.

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Billings cemetery honors those with no family or funds

On Thursday morning, 45 bodies were laid to rest at the county-owned cemetery, offering an opportunity to honor people who have died with dignity.

Each cremation costs the county roughly $1,700, according to Erika Guy, administrative assistant for Yellowstone County commissioners.

The service connects people to loved ones, even when their passing is news to surviving family members. To access Yellowstone County's Gravesite Lookup, click here.

Guy said some families do come forward after burials take place.

"After the burial last year, we actually came here the day after and had to remove three (urns), just because family took them out," Guy said.