BILLINGS — The city of Billings marked Arbor Day with hundreds of students gathered at Castle Rock Park, where educators and tree experts shared how trees do far more than add beauty to a community.

"We have 400 fourth graders and 18 educational booths out here today at Castle Rock Park," Parks Forestry and Natural Resources Supervisor Nick Miller said Thursday.

Watch Nick Miller talk about the importance of Arbor Day:

Billings celebrates Arbor Day highlighting trees' economic and health benefits

The event focused on connecting young people with their natural environment and the role trees play in it.

"It's important for them to learn about their natural environment here in Billings. Learn what they can find in Billings, what's good, what's bad as far as plant species-wise," Miller said.

Miller said trees are essential to the community — not just decorative — which is why the city planted another one during the celebration.

"It's going to be here for generations to come, which is really, really important for the youth of Billings as well," Miller said.

With about 14,000 trees under the city's care, the urban forest delivers a wide range of benefits beyond shade. Those benefits include lower stress levels, reduced crime, and lower energy bills.

"They reduce energy costs for your home. They cool your home in the summer. They provide all these other benefits that are really, really great for the city," Miller said.

Trees also contribute measurable financial value through the shade provided, cooling and other benefits.

Mike Nezworski, owner of CM Tree Services, said he sees those benefits every day in his work.

"We trim trees. We remove trees. We offer plant health care to fertilize and treat trees that have problems. We aid with planting, with removing, all the things that comes with tree work," Nezworski said.

He said proper care is critical at every stage of a tree's life.

"From young age trees to full mature trees, they take maintenance," Nezworski said.

That maintenance, he said, pays dividends for the people who live and work around those trees.

"There's studies about trees and urban spaces and keeping people happy, keeping people healthy, providing shade, providing cooling, providing a place to get out of the sun if you're in a park, if you're doing something," Nezworski said.

Canopy coverage is especially important in Billings, given the region's dry and hot climate, Miller said. A recent grant loss dealt a blow to the city's tree care efforts.

"Losing a million dollars for tree care and buildings, that's so detrimental," Miller said.

"Canopy coverage is extremely important for buildings because of how dry and hot it is here. And trees have that natural cooling effect," Miller said.

Despite the setback, those involved in Billings' urban forestry efforts said the focus remains on growth and expanding the city's tree canopy for future generations.