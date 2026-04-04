BILLINGS — As Christians around the world marked Good Friday with reflection and remembrance, a group of nearly 40 Catholics in Billings took part in a 14.7-mile pilgrimage across the city.

Watch dozens take part in the pilgrimage in Billings:

Billings Catholics mark Good Friday with 15-mile pilgrimage across city

The group walked to seven Catholic churches and schools, stopping at each location for prayer, in a journey meant to mirror the suffering of Jesus Christ and deepen their own faith. In the Christian faith, Good Friday marks the day that Jesus was crucified before he was resurrected three days later on Easter Sunday.

For some participants, the physical challenge was part of the purpose.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Students walk through Swords Park and along the Rims.

“The spiritual life is a lot like— it was a good analogy with the gym— you got to work your spiritual muscles," said Father John Pankratz, who organized the event. "If you don't, then you'll lose them, so that's the same with our relationship with God.”

Now in its third year, the pilgrimage began at St. Bernard Catholic Church in the Heights and continued through multiple stops, including St. Thomas, St. Pius X, Mary Queen of Peace, and St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, before finishing at Billings Central Catholic High School. At each stop, the group paused for prayer before continuing.

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"It's been a little enjoyable journey to just kind of walk the way of the cross, so to speak, in a unique Billings flavor," said Pankratz.

Related: 14-mile walk through Billings culminates with Holy Thursday mass

Pankratz said he created the event after experiencing similar pilgrimages abroad, including visits to the historic station churches as a seminarian in Rome and walking the Camino de Santiago in Spain.

“My idea was, well, it's a shame that we have to go to Europe for all these things. Is there something we could do here?" he said. “Europe's got a lot on us in terms of history, but in order to have history, you have to start somewhere."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Fr. John Pankratz

Participants said the experience carries both personal and spiritual meaning. Sabrina Benner, who has participated in the pilgrimage for three years, said the walk challenges her physically and mentally, but also strengthens her faith.

“I got to keep myself going, and I can do it. Keep myself positive,” Benner said during the walk.

Benner said completing the pilgrimage last year gave her a sense of accomplishment.

"I felt accomplished, and I felt like I did it. I did it for Jesus, and it was good," said Benner.

Others joined for different reasons but shared a similar goal of growing closer to their faith. Emily Day, a junior at Billings Central Catholic High School, said she saw the pilgrimage as an opportunity to challenge herself.

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“I've been getting into the Catholic faith more this year, and I felt like this was the next best step for me to get closer and to just like see what I'm capable of," said Day. "I feel like this is the best thing I could have decided to do because I made new friends and it's just nice to be able to just do certain things like in your Catholic faith that they offer, and this is something I won't definitely won't regret."

Not everyone completes the full route. Sunny Cobb, who walked part of the pilgrimage with her son and grandson, said the effort itself holds meaning.

“I wish I could have finished, but that's how it is in life sometimes, you know. You just try, and sometimes you don't make it all the way, but do what you can," said Cobb. "I do do it and offer my pain up as a very small token offering to God for the immense suffering that He went through for us.”

MTN News Group photo

Despite the colder temperatures, strong fortitude and faith kept many going.

"I love it. It kind of puts me in the perspective of when Jesus had to do this, and obviously, it's not quite as hard as his journey, but I love to put myself in those shoes,” said Benner.

“Everybody's here of their own volition. We're not twisting their arm," said Pankratz. "We're not just doing this alone. We're joining Christians all around the world.”

Pankratz added that the journey also serves as a metaphor for life itself.

"A pilgrimage is meant to be a kind of microcosm of the journey of life. We have a plan for this pilgrimage, but there's always things that happen that are unexpected," he said. "There's people who are faster, people who are slower.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Each step served as a reminder of Good Friday and a journey toward God. For many, the walk is about more than reaching the finish line, but about the journey and the faith that carries them through it.

“We're gonna do it. We're all ready for it," said Benner. "I think it's a great opportunity and a good experience for anybody who is wanting to do it, so hopefully we do it again next year for the fourth."