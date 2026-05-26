BILLINGS - One of the newest homes in Billings wasn't built by a big construction company — it was built by high school students.

The finished home on Hunters Ridge Loop marks a milestone: The 50th year and 50th home produced by the Billings Career Center's hands-on construction program.

Students built the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home under the guidance of instructor Mark Bolt.

The Home Builders Association made the student-built home program possible, and the house is expected to be valued between $450,000 and $500,000.

Watch the story here:

Billings Career Center students finish 50th home build

Home builder Joe Bonini recently had a chance to check out the craftsmanship of the newly built home.

"The students did a fabulous job building this year's house. It looks modern and professionally built. It should be a great addition to the neighborhood and home for a future buyer," Bonini said.

Bonini knows the program well — he went through it himself as a high school student in the '90s.

"Went through the construction program and actually worked on houses I think 18 and 19. After finishing high school I went into the construction field," Bonini said.

He later founded Bonini Construction and eventually came full circle, leading the career center's student home builds for eight years.

That experience gives him a keen eye for the work students produced this past school year — and makes him a strong supporter of students learning the trades.

"Giving the kids that confidence or yourself that confidence to know you can do this - a man or woman in this case in any case has built something and so can you," Bonini said.

The program is clearly making an impression on students. Senior Hudson Maki reflected on the experience.

"This is probably my favorite class that I've ever taken," Maki said.

Fellow senior Eli Amato said the class helped him find his path.

"Originally, I wasn't very sure. I did this class the first year, and I really set it in stone. I like this, this is what I want to do," Amato said.

Amato already has plans for his future in the trades.

"I think I'm going to go to Utah and maybe do a Plumber's Apprenticeship there, do a trade school," Amato said.

