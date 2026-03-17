BILLINGS — Long security lines and travel delays are growing at airports across the United States as the partial federal government shutdown stretches into its fourth week. But for now, travelers passing through Billings Logan International Airport are seeing relatively smooth departures.

Still, airport officials warn that it could change if the shutdown continues.

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Billings airport steady so far despite nationwide TSA delays from shutdown

Tens of thousands of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees nationwide missed their first full paycheck on Friday as the partial shutdown continues to stall funding for the Department of Homeland Security. The agency reports that more than 300 employees have already resigned, and some airports have experienced higher call-out rates and longer security lines.

Related: Airport security lines grow as DHS shutdown enters fourth week

In Billings, passengers preparing for spring break trips said they are paying closer attention to potential travel disruptions.

“This is such an easy and beautiful airport to get through," said Debrah Lutke, who was traveling with family to Hawaii. “I'm sensing it's busier at TSA."

MTN News It was a busy Monday morning for the airport.

Others said they worry about the workers staffing airport security checkpoints.

"I hear it's political with the Department of Homeland Security and all that, but these are the people suffering, and they're doing their job, and it's not right," said Russell Garley, who was traveling from Billings to Abilene, Texas. "They work for both Republicans and Democrats, these TSA people, so they should just pay them.”

So far, security wait times in Billings have remained relatively stable compared to those at larger airports around the country.

Jeff Roach, director of aviation and transit for the city of Billings, said the airport’s smaller size helps limit congestion, but he cautioned that ongoing staffing challenges could eventually reach smaller airports.

“The longer it goes on, the more likely we are to see direct impacts here at BIL," said Roach. "Right now, all of the TSO's are coming to work on their normal schedule, and we expect that transportation security officers will continue to work as they are able to without receiving pay."

If workers begin leaving the agency or calling out more frequently, delays could follow, he said.

"When you have transportation security officers that are leaving the service, it takes a while to recruit, and train, and certify officers to be able to do their job," said Roach.

The aviation sector is also still recovering from a previous government shutdown last fall. While security operations continue, many TSA officers are working without pay until Congress approves funding.

"We went through the longest government shutdown in our nation's history just last fall, and so we still had lingering impacts from that government shutdown, and now we're in another partial government shutdown that needs to be resolved," said Roach. "That back pay comes much later, and we know that they, like everyone else, have bills to pay today."

Federal rules prevent the airport from directly providing financial assistance to federal employees, but officials are allowing community groups to use airport space to offer support.

"We'll continue to provide that level of support that's legal for us to provide, working with organizations and individuals throughout the community," said Roach.

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Some travelers said they have taken time to thank TSA officers while passing through security.

“I'm not understanding why it has to affect TSA workers," said Lutke. "I made a point of telling them that I'm very thankful that they're continuing to work, and I appreciate it very much, and they were grateful.”

Even in Billings, the shutdown could affect businesses that depend on airport traffic. Taxi and rideshare drivers say flight delays elsewhere can ripple into local schedules.

"We've had some passengers that have been delayed for either a couple days or just a day or so," said Christopher Mairs, owner of Billings Ride Company. "That does affect them, especially that Billings is a business hub."

“It's wonderful how they choose to do it during the busy time of the year,” added driver Daniel Taylor. “The world's crazy enough. Let's not affect travel.”

Roach recommends that passengers take steps to reduce the chances of travel disruptions if the shutdown continues, including arriving earlier than usual for flights, staying in contact with their airline for schedule updates, and monitoring security wait times and possible delays.

“Pack their patience, come early, and keep in contact with the air carrier,” said Roach.

For now, most travelers passing through Billings said they hope the situation is resolved quickly, especially for the TSA workers continuing to staff security checkpoints.

"It's a struggle to make your ends meet, pay your bills," said Lutke. "I hope it ends soon for them.”

"These guys are just doing their job," said Garley. "They don't care who's president, who's not. They just do their jobs.”