Big Timber City Council votes to halt water sales to Crazy Mountain Ranch

The Big Timber City Council has voted 3-2 to ban the sale of all bulk drinking water to outside entities, except for emergency services.

The decision came after two hours of intense debate and discussion during a special meeting Monday night.

The ban will end the proposed sale of up to 100,000 gallons of treated water per day to the Crazy Mountain Ranch for the irrigation of its new golf course.

That sale had come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. The proposed sale came after the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation filed a lawsuit against the ranch, saying it has no valid rights to irrigate.

The ban will remain in place until a bulk water sale policy can be advised and instituted.

Crazy Mountain located in Clyde Park, is owned by Lone Mountain Land Company—a subsidiary of CrossHarbor Capital Partners, which also owns the Yellowstone Club.

The resort started construction on the 112-acre golf course in 2023.

