LARAMIE, Wyo. — For Big Horn, the biggest play of a perfect season came from one of its biggest players.

Early in the second quarter of Friday’s Class 2A state championship game, six-foot-five junior Boone Reno broke through the line, blocked a Cokeville punt, scooped it up and rumbled seven yards for a game-changing touchdown.

“We knew we could use our speed to get there and they didn’t really block all that much," Reno told Sheridan Media, recalling his game-changing play. "They didn’t have a bunch of blockers for the punts, so we knew we could get there and I knew I could jump high enough. The ball came right back into my hands."

WATCH highlights of Big Horn's title win and hear team reaction:

Big play, big finish: Big Horn (Wyo.) caps perfect season with state title

The touchdown gave Big Horn a lead it would never give back.

The Rams won plenty of games by wide margins on their way to a perfect season. Afterward, head coach Kirk McLaughlin admitted his team hadn't faced much adversity.

But after a sluggish start in the title game, Reno's special-teams play provided exactly the spark Big Horn needed.

“It just gave us a lot more confidence and that extra bit of energy to move forward and go play ball,” McLaughlin said afterward.

And while the Rams were rolling, so was Cruz Hernandez.

Hernandez found the end zone again, finishing the campaign with a single-season state-record 39 touchdowns and pushing his Wyoming career record to 114 TDs.

“We definitely fell short last year and could’ve done a lot better. And we had to take that out on Cokeville and got it done,” he said.

Big Horn did just that. The Rams beat Cokeville 31-7, wrapping up a perfect 11-0 season and capturing their third Class 2A state title in five years.

Sparked by one play that changed the championship.