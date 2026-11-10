CASPER, Wyo. — Four in a row.

Big Horn's volleyball girls added another trophy to the case Saturday winning their fourth consecutive Class 2A state championship at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The small school outside of Sheridan knows a thing or two about celebrating volleyball titles. The Lady Rams (36-3) are only the fifth high school volleyball team in Wyoming to secure four straight — at any level. They've won five of the last six and swept their way through this tournament icing it against Southeast.

For a program that keeps finding the top of the podium, the challenge never gets easier.

WATCH highlights of both title matches:

Big Horn celebrates 4th straight Wyoming volleyball title; Lovell repeats

"These kids have won a state championship – our seniors – every year they've been in high school and that's unbelievable. And it's hard every year, it's hard to do," head coach Alli Nikont told Sheridan Media afterward.

With a target on their backs all season, players admitted they learned to expect every opponent's A-game.

"We were just preparing ourselves for everyone to give us their best game. We always talked about how everyone's here to beat us … and, like, the only ones that can beat us is ourselves," junior Maci Winterland said.

"Keeping the energy, staying positive, staying focused, staying in the game," added senior teammate Leah Phillips. "And just having so much fun with your teammates. And "pouring in" … that's our motto."

For the some, Saturday carried an extra weight — the realization that their high school careers had come to an end.

"Once you hit senior year it's like, this is the last year I'm going to play," senior Teeka Baker said. "Some people will go on to play in college, but this is my last chance. So, it's really weird – the feeling that I felt today on the court for the very last time."

While Big Horn made it four straight, the Lovell Bulldogs are halfway there with a thrilling repeat in Class 3A. The Lady Bulldogs celebrated after Saturday's title match win over Tongue River.

Lovell swept Newcastle, then Mountainview in the semifinals before outlasting the Lady Eagles in a four-set championship match. They got it done with defense, big hits and plays at the net with soft touch.

The Bulldogs finished their dominant 2026 championship season with an exceptional 32–1 overall record.

Saturday's win marks the school's fourth overall state volleyball title.