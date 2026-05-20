Bears on campus force closure of Bridger schools Wednesday

BRIDGER - A family of black bears on campus forced Bridger school officials to cancel classes on Wednesday.

Writing on Facebook, school officials initially said they would delay the start of classes until 10 a.m. "pending the removal of a sow and two cubs in the trees on the school property."

In an update about an hour later, school officials said they decided to cancel classes for the day after consulting with state wildlife officials.

"This will remove activity from the area to allow the bear specialist to do their job and safely get the bears where they need to be," the social media post states.

One commenter asked if "Bear Days counted as Snow Days?"