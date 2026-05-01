The city of Billings approved the sale of the Babcock Theater to the Arthouse this week for $1, with the condition that the city help pay for a $100,000 deductible for roof repairs.

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Babcock Theater sold to Arthouse for $1 as city backs roof repair costs

The sale is expected to be finalized by June 1, though the final details must be ironed out. Arthouse Executive Director Matt Blakeslee expects to have the theater's roof fixed by this fall.

The Arthouse is a nonprofit that has thrived using community donations for years. Council Member Roy Neese said he has full confidence that the Billings community will keep the Babcock Theater running after the roof is fixed.

"This is where the community can really gather together and bring in donations," Neese said at the Monday City Council meeting.

The Billings City Council decided to sell the theater to the Arthouse rather than place it on the market to maintain its status as a historic part of the downtown entertainment scene. The Babcock has featured movies, comedy shows and other events for decades.

The Arthouse took over operations managing the city-owned Babcock Theater in 2018 and ran it until the roof of the 119-year-old building collapsed in May of 2025. Blakeslee said he expects initial repairs to get the doors open to run around $1 million.

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Billings City Council to look at selling Babcock for $1