Authorities recover body from Tongue River near Ashland

ROSEBUD COUNTY — Rosebud County Search and Rescue assisted in the recovery of a body from the Tongue River near Ashland early Saturday morning.

According to a post from the agency, Rosebud County Search and Rescue was called out at around 3 a.m. to assist the Bureau of Indian Affairs with the recovery operation.

The effort involved multiple agencies, including Rosebud County Search and Rescue, the BIA, Ashland Fire, the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office, and Rosebud County Ambulance.

Search and rescue personnel cleared the scene at about 7 a.m., according to the post.

Authorities did not immediately release additional information about the deceased or the circumstances surrounding the incident.