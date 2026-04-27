Armed suspect shot by police in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — One man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Sheridan, Wyoming, early Sunday morning.

According to the Sheridan Police Department, officers responded to a report just before 3:30 a.m. of a distressed woman saying someone wanted to kill her baby.

They then made contact with the suspect, who stepped outside, before retreating back into the home.

Sheridan Police said the man then fired several shots toward police before walking outside with a long gun.

Officers then fired, hitting and injuring the suspect. The man was taken to the hospital, but no officers were hurt in the incident.

The officers involved are now on administrative leave.