Animal shelter partners with Ronald McDonald House to foster pets for families facing medical crises

Families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Billings with critically ill or injured children can now keep their pets safe through an expanded foster program.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS) in Billings is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities to expand its Safety Net Foster Program.

Watch YVAS Ronald McDonald House story here:

Animal shelter fosters pets for Ronald McDonald House families

The initiative provides temporary foster care for pets so families do not have to surrender their animals during a medical crisis.

"The Safety Net Foster program is about meeting people where they are and recognizing that pets are part of the family," said Triniti Halverson, director of YVAS.

"By partnering with Ronald McDonald House and other shelters, we are able to remove one more barrier for families seeking medical care and support them through incredibly difficult moments," Halverson said.

The shelter first launched the program in 2023 in partnership with the YWCA.

Since then, the program has supported 67 animals, providing temporary foster care for pets belonging to individuals experiencing domestic violence, housing instability, substance use recovery, or medical emergencies.

"It truly is so fulfilling, making sure that they're able to be in a safe place while their family does what they need to do for their own kiddo," said Izzy Zalenski, YVAS community engagement coordinator. "Their furry kiddo is being taken care of, and they have that peace of mind."

The shelter developed the program after noticing families in crisis were surrendering pets because they had no other options.

The Safety Net Foster Program allows families to reunite with their pets after leaving the Ronald McDonald House.

"I still can just see the dog leaping into his arms like you're OK, I'm OK, and we're back together, and that was a beautiful, wonderful moment," said Katie Pauli, YVAS foster coordinator.

YVAS is now working alongside five additional shelters across Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota to provide coordinated support.

Participating organizations include the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, Lewis and Clark Humane Society, Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, Souris Valley Animal Shelter, and Western Hills Humane Society.

YVAS is encouraging community members to become foster caregivers to help provide temporary homes for pets in need.

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