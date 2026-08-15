BILLINGS — The Absaroka Region of Porsche Club of America hosted its 17th annual All Euro Car Show Saturday at Veterans Park in Billings.

Dozens of Audis, Porsches, and Volkswagens lined the grass at the event, which has grown from humble beginnings of only about five cars.

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All Euro Car Show returns to Veterans Park, raising money for students in need

The club is raising money for the Angel Fund, a part of the Billings Education Foundation that helps children in need of basic necessities to stay and succeed in school.

Dan Cole, president of the club, said the cars on display range from the 1950s to new — and some can be pretty costly.

"I think the fun thing is the pride in ownership everyone has. From someone that has the most expensive car here, to someone who's got their old 1950s or 60s triumph that they just baby and take care of. That's really just a passion that people have," Cole said.