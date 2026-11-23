Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has severed its ties with the city of Billings, ending its role in taking in the city's stray animals — and supporters are now bringing their concerns straight to City Council on Monday.

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$20 adoption event fills Billings shelter as supporters rally to take their fight to City Council

The move comes at a pivotal time, as the shelter works to clear out an already full facility and supporters question what role the shelter will play in Billings' future.

For the Harts sisters, a trip to the animal shelter ended with a new family member — an 8-month-old puppy found as a stray near Pryor.

Sarah and Shawn Harts found the pup on a mandatory 72-hour stray hold.

"We were looking for a dog, and we came in, and as soon as I saw her, I knew that she was the one that I wanted," Shawn Harts said.

The sisters waited out the stray hold and came back to get her. Their situation is not unusual, animals in the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter can stay as long as a week before a successful adoption.

Every year before the holidays, the shelter charges just $20 to adopt in order to open up space in kennels.

"We have had instances where we will run, you know, a day-long promo, and everybody finds a home... Within a week, it definitely doesn't stay empty for long." Izzy Zalinski said.

But the adoption push comes as the shelter's relationship with the city has changed.

Joy Stevens and other supporters plan to take their message to City Hall Monday with a protest and a petition.

"We care about our animals. They are the most vulnerable members of our community. They have no voice. And we have to be their voice." Stevens said.

Supporters are hoping to get the city's attention — and change the direction it's headed.

"When it comes to City Council, butts in seats matter. If you are willing to leave your comfy home and come out on a cold night and sit in a City Council meeting, that matters. That gets their attention." Mackenzie Grubbs said.

Grubbs is a Billings citizen who said she decided to take action after news the city fulfilled a different contract instead of working with YVAS.

Grubbs said her petition has already collected about 1,300 signatures, pressuring council to take another look at the contract.

"We're done patiently waiting. We want this fixed now." Grubbs said.

The goal, supporters say, is making sure all animals in need continue to have a place to go.

