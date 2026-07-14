Lincoln County sheriff says two people are dead from gunshot wounds in Libby

LIBBY — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that last week two individuals died from gunshot wounds in Libby, Montana. Officials believe a man killed a woman and then himself.

On Thursday, July 9, 2026, at approximately 10:34 am, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a person reporting a potential suicide at 22 Conifer Road in Libby.

Deputies and Detectives from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Officers from the Libby Police Department responded.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found two deceased individuals in the house.

The deceased were identified as Henriette Brumbaugh, a 78-year-old female, and Richard Brumbaugh, a 37-year-old male.

“Henriette died of multiple gunshot wounds. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. Richard died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both individuals will be transported to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy,” the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a press release.

Richard Brumbaugh was a notable athlete for the University of Montana Men’s Track and Field team from 2008 through 2012. He was an NCAA regional qualifier in javelin and a two-time Big Sky Conference performer in javelin as well.

If you or someone you know is having difficulties or thoughts of suicide, know that help is available 24/7 by calling the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

