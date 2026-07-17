Laurel man dies in one-vehicle rollover crash in Stillwater County

A Laurel man died in a one-vehicle crash on Monday on Highway 10 in Stillwater County, the Montana Highway Patrol reported Friday.

The 39-year-old man was driving a Dodge Nitro SUV west on Highway 10 around 3:55 p.m. near mile marker 4 when he veered into the opposite lane, drove off the road on the left, then vaulted over a gulley over 25 feet wide, according to the highway patrol.

He was partially ejected and died at the scene.

The highway patrol does not suspect alcohol, drugs or speed as factors.