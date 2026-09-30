LAUREL- Laurel teen Raye Anderson is recovering from a traumatic brain injury after being struck while riding her e-scooter to school two weeks ago.

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Laurel girl recovering from e-scooter crash as city explores new safety rules for riders

Laurel city officials held a public meeting Tuesday, asking residents to weigh in on ideas to make streets safer for e-bike and e-scooter riders. The Emergency Services Commission discussed requiring helmets, adding bike lanes, and hosting a safety rodeo where kids would learn how to ride safely in and around traffic.

"I guess I kind of needed to be the one… so other kids don't get hurt," Anderson said.

Anderson spoke from a Seattle hospital, where she is recovering from a traumatic brain injury after being struck while riding her e-scooter to school two weeks ago.

"I'm alive… and I'm happy to be alive," she said.

Her father, Torrey Anderson, said Raye's accident is why communities need to slow down and pay attention.

"When I pulled up to the scene of her accident and saw her getting CPR in the street… I can't even imagine what those other parents are going through," he said.

Community members like Charlie Anderson support the changes the city wants to make. Anderson said he has witnessed the dangers firsthand.

"I seen a kid on an e-scooter hit a pothole and go flying off of it… they scooped him up and took him to the emergency room," Charlie Anderson said.

"Absolutely. I think they should have at minimal helmets… elbow pads, knee pads and all that," he added.

Torrey Anderson said the responsibility also extends to drivers.

"People should just kind of slow down a little bit and be conscious… kids are going to make mistakes," he said.

Raye Anderson echoed the call for more infrastructure in Laurel.

"Honestly, more crosswalks in Laurel is better than nothing. It's better than a kid getting hurt," she said.

City leaders say the ideas discussed Tuesday night are still in early stages, but some proposals could eventually move toward formal ordinance discussions.

