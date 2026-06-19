Laurel City Council selects Kris Vogele as new mayor

The Laurel City Council selected Kris Vogele as the city's new mayor Thursday night from among three candidates.

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Laurel City Council selects Kris Vogele as mayor

The vote was 7-1, with Council member Richard Klose the lone dissenter.

Vogele takes over after the resignation of Dave Waggoner last month. Citing health reasons, Waggoner announced his resignation days after a group known as Laurel C.A.R.E.D collected enough signatures to place his recall on the ballot.

Vogele will serve out the remainder of Waggoner's term, which runs through 2027

Vogele had been involved in Laurel C.A.R.E.D., which was formed in the wake of the decision by Montana state officials to cite a state forensic mental hospital in west Laurel, less than a mile from an elementary school.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.