Kent O’Donnell starts as interim Yellowstone County sheriff

BILLINGS— Capt. Kent O’Donnell was sworn in Friday as interim Yellowstone County sheriff.

Judge Rod Souza officiated the ceremony as Yellowstone County Commissioners Mark Morse, Chris White and Mike Waters watched, among dozens of people who showed up to support.

“The support I've had throughout all of the last year while this campaign has been going on has been incredible,” O’Donnell told MTN in an interview.

O’Donnell assumes sheriff responsibilities in place of former Sheriff Mike Linder, who retired Friday.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Interim Sheriff Kent O'Donnell

“Spent the last week going over a lot of things with Sheriff Linder. Super appreciative to him and all his advice and mentoring throughout the years,” said O’Donnell.

O’Donnell, a Republican, is a longtime member of the sheriff's office who announced months ago that he was seeking to succeed Linder. He is running against Democrat Adam Chenoweth in the November election.