BILLINGS, Mt. — A van burst into flames Thursday afternoon near the Colton Heights Apartments, near 24th Street and Colton ave. in Billings. Witnesses told MTN the fire was no accident.

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Juveniles questioned by police about car arson in Billings

An employee at a nearby nursing home captured video of the flames.

One person was reportedly injured while attempting to chase down suspects in connection with the fire.

Police were on the scene, talking with multiple juveniles. There is no information on any detainment yet.