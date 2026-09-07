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Juvenile seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Billings

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Isabel Spartz/MTN News
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BILLINGS — A juvenile was injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Billings.

Billings Police say officers responded around 8:22 p.m. to the intersection of State Avenue and Orchard Lane for a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle and a light pole.

The juvenile rider was taken to an area hospital with apparent injuries.

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At this time, police remain at the scene Sunday night. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes.

No additional details about the crash were immediately available. Check back for updates.

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