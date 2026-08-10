BILLINGS — Punk rock, poetry, and plenty of personality took over downtown Billings this weekend for the 12th annual Julia Louis-Dreyfest.

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Julia Louis-Dreyfest rocks downtown Billings with four days of independent music and art

The independent punk rock and art festival ran Thursday through Sunday, bringing over 50 bands and a poetry jam to venues across downtown, including Craft Local, the Nova Center for the Performing Arts, and Kirk’s Grocery.

Artists traveled from across Montana and from states including Washington, Colorado, and Wyoming to take part, but organizers say Dreyfest is about more than just the music.

“You won’t feel like an outsider at Dreyfest, which is cool,” organizer Austin Finn told MTN in June. “It’s just a bunch of weirdos, basically.”

Related: Julia Louis Dreyfest returns to bring dozens of punk bands to downtown Billings

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Band Sorrow Months plays a set at Kirk's Grocery on Sunday.

That DIY spirit was easy to find throughout the weekend.

Denver-based punk band Dry Ice played Craft Local Sunday night for the first time at Dreyfest. Band members Pierre Booth, Mazzy Madeira, and Vail Kuntz said they were excited to be part of the festival and connect with another independent music community.

“I saw Julia Louis-Dreyfest, and I’m like, ‘That sounds like it’s going to be a rockin’ festival,’ and it sure is so far,” Madeira said.

For the band, traveling to festivals like Dreyfest is also a way to experience the community that surrounds DIY music.

“Whenever we’ve traveled outside of Denver, there’s just a shared, connective spirit of just DIY music in general,” Madeira said. “People have been so kind, and we can only hope to return the favor as well, and also play some fun music and dance, because what’s better than dancing with your friends?”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Three of four band members of Denver-based band, Dry Ice, Pierre Booth, Mazzy Madeira, and Vail Kuntz.

Organizers and artists say that sense of community is what makes Dreyfest different. The festival gives independent and alternative artists a place to perform while creating a space where people can feel like they belong.

Kuntz said that is especially important at a time when musicians can struggle to make a living from their work.

“I think music is so devalued right now,” Kuntz said. “It’s hard to make money as an artist, but I think the art is for everybody and a lot of people like it.”

He said events like Dreyfest give artists and audiences a chance to keep that culture alive.

“When these spaces are provided, the people that are out here doing it and making it so everyone can enjoy it, they’re doing it for the love, for the passion,” Kuntz said. "That's what it's about, is about connecting with the most people possible."

Finn said attendance at this year’s festival surpassed previous years.