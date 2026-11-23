JOLIET — A water main break left Joliet residents without water Saturday night and prompted a town-wide boil order once service was restored.

Gary Foechterle from Joliet Public Works told MTN that crews from Drover Construction were installing fiber optic lines Saturday afternoon and struck a water main .

Watch the report:

Joliet neighbors face boil order after water main break

The break caused water to pool in the road and crews had to shut water off for the whole town Saturday night.

Crews got water running again by Sunday morning, but city officials are advising residents to boil any water meant for consumption, such as water for drinking, cooking, washing dishes and brushing teeth.

“We're moving as quick as we can to try to get everything resolved and get it to where everyone's able to drink without worrying,” Foechterle told MTN Sunday afternoon.

Courtesy Town of Laurel Flooding after water main break

He hopes to get Joliet’s water safe to drink again by Monday or Tuesday.

Many neighbors have been using bottled water instead of boiling their own.

Residents rushed to buy water at Joliet Country Market after the water main broke.

“There was a big surge on water sales last night,” owner Josh Visocan said.

By Sunday, the store had sold out of 24-packs of water. Its remaining supply is dwindling.

“We're going to probably call our water supplier tomorrow morning and see if they can bring us out some more five-gallon water bottles,” Visocan said.

The water main break also caused water to pool on nearby properties. One Joliet resident shared photos with MTN News showing as much as six inches of water pooling in her yard and driveway.

Courtesy of Joliet neighbor Flooding after water main break

She said crews used squeegees to keep the water from reaching her basement.

For other residents, the boil order has complicated everyday tasks.

“That just makes it hard to do laundry when the water is down. It makes it hard to clean dishes, makes it hard to just brush your teeth in the sink,” resident Calvin Parker said.

Leslie Abrahams said she was able to shower Sunday morning but initially noticed discoloration in the water.

“At first the water was kind of brown, so you had to turn on your faucet and let it run for a little bit,” Abrahams said. “We were just like, ‘don't get it in your mouth.’”

The break also meant a long night for Joliet Public Works crews. COP Construction, Drover Construction, the Joliet Fire Department and several others lost sleep Sunday night as they got water running again.

Vanessa Willardson/MTN Area of water main break

“I think about two to three hours is what most of us had,” said Foechterle. “We're getting everything worked out and we will update everybody as soon as we get some more information as to the lifting of the boil order.”

The road where the water main break happened is closed off.

City officials are asking neighbors to stay away from the stretch of South Main Street between West Canyon Avenue and the Rock Creek bridge if possible.