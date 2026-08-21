BILLINGS — The Blue Angels are back in Billings, and the flying that looks effortless from the ground is the result of months of intense preparation and razor-thin margins in the air.

Watch the full report below:

"It's a tremendous amount": Blue Angels pilot talks training ahead of Billings air show

Long before the engines roar overhead, pilots log more than 130 practice flights before air show season even begins. During performances, some formations bring the jets within 12 to 18 inches of each other.

Blue Angels Commanding Officer and Flight Leader Adam Bryan said that kind of flying demands complete trust in the team and total focus in the moment.

"It's an incredible amount of focus. You know, we try to never think too far ahead, and you have to be in the moment of what you're doing. Because what we do, while it looks incredible, is also very dangerous. So the amount of concentration is more than I've ever done in my entire career for what I do here every day," Bryan said.

Thousands are expected to watch the Blue Angels take to the skies over Billings this weekend.