IRS: Crow tribal members who suffered storm losses eligible for tax relief

The IRS announced Tuesday that individuals and businesses in the Crow tribe who suffered damages during a severe winter storm from Dec. 17 through Dec. 19, 2025, are eligible for tax relief.

Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) [fema.gov], individuals and households that reside or have a business in the Crow Reservation qualify for disaster tax relief. The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area. For instance, for certain deadlines falling on or after Dec. 17, 2025, and on or before September 28, 2026, taxpayers are granted additional time to file.

As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until Sept. 28, 2026, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period.

The Sept. 28, 2026, deadline applies to individual income tax returns and payments normally due on or after Dec. 17, 2025. Penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after Dec. 17, 2025, and before Jan. 2, 2026, will be abated as long as the tax deposits are made by Jan. 2, 2026.

The Sept. 28, 2026, deadline also applies to affected quarterly payroll and certain excise tax returns normally due on Jan. 31, April 30 and July 31.

If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.

Under the recently enacted Disaster Related Extension of Deadlines Act (H.R. 1491), the postponement of a federal tax return deadline due to a federally declared disaster is treated as an extension for purposes of calculating the limit on a tax refund. This legislation gives affected taxpayers additional time to claim a refund or credit.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief. But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS Special Services toll-free number at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief. Tax practitioners in the covered disaster area, who maintain records necessary to meet a filing or payment deadline for taxpayers located outside the disaster area, may contact the IRS Special Services; if the practitioner maintains the necessary records of ten or more clients, please refer to Bulk requests from practitioners for disaster relief [irs.gov] for additional guidance.

Affected taxpayers

Taxpayers considered to be affected taxpayers eligible for the postponement of time to file returns, pay taxes and perform other time-sensitive acts are those taxpayers listed in Treas. Reg. § 301.7508A-1(d)(1), and include individuals who live, and businesses (including tax-exempt organizations) whose principal place of business is located, in the covered disaster area. Taxpayers not in the covered disaster area, but whose records necessary to meet a deadline listed in Treas. Reg. § 301.7508A-1(c) are in the covered disaster area, are also entitled to relief. In addition, all relief workers affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization assisting in the relief activities in the covered disaster area and any individual visiting the covered disaster area who was killed or injured as a result of the disaster are entitled to relief.

Under section 7508A, the IRS gives affected taxpayers until Sept. 28, 2026, to file most tax returns (including individual, corporate, and estate and trust income tax returns; partnership returns, S corporation returns, and trust returns; estate, gift, and generation-skipping transfer tax returns; annual information returns of tax-exempt organizations; and employment and certain excise tax returns), that have either an original or extended due date occurring on or after Dec. 17, 2025, and before Sept. 28, 2026.

Estimated income tax payments originally due on or after Dec. 17, 2025, are postponed through Sept. 28, 2026, and affected taxpayers will not be subject to penalties for failure to pay estimated tax installments as long as such payments are paid on or before Sept. 28, 2026.

The IRS also gives affected taxpayers until Sept. 28, 2026, to perform other time-sensitive actions described in Treas. Reg. § 301.7508A-1(c)(1) and Rev. Proc. 2018-58, 2018-50 IRB 990 (December 10, 2018), that are due to be performed on or after Dec. 17, 2025, and on or before Sept. 28, 2026.

Unless an act is specifically listed in Rev. Proc. 2018-58, the postponement of time to file and pay does not apply to information returns in the W-2, 1094, 1095, 1097, 1098 or 1099 series; to Forms 1042-S, 3921, 3922 or 8027; or to employment and excise tax deposits. However, penalties on deposits due on or after Dec. 17, 2025, and before Jan. 2, 2026, will be abated as long as the tax deposits were made by Jan. 2, 2026.

Casualty losses

Affected taxpayers in a federally declared disaster area have the option of claiming disaster-related casualty losses on their federal income tax return for either the year in which the event occurred, or the prior year. Taxpayers have extra time – up to six months after the due date of the taxpayer’s federal income tax return for the disaster year (without regard to any extension of time to file) – to make the election. For individual taxpayers, this means Oct. 15, 2026. See Publication 547 [irs.gov] for details. Individuals may deduct personal property losses that are not covered by insurance or other reimbursements. For details, see Form 4684, Casualties and Thefts [irs.gov] and its instructions [irs.gov]. Affected taxpayers claiming the disaster loss on their return should put the assigned FEMA declaration number (4915-DR), on any return. See Publication 547 [irs.gov] for details.

Other Relief

The IRS will waive the usual fees for requests for copies of previously filed tax returns for affected taxpayers. Taxpayers should put the assigned FEMA declaration number (4915-DR), in bold letters at the top of Form 4506, Request for Copy of Tax Return [irs.gov], or Form 4506-T, Request for Transcript of Tax Return, as appropriate [irs.gov], and submit it to the IRS.

Qualified disaster relief payments are generally excluded from gross income. This means that affected taxpayers can exclude from their gross income amounts received from a government agency for reasonable and necessary personal, family, living or funeral expenses, as well as for the repair or rehabilitation of their home, or for the repair or replacement of its contents. See Publication 525 [irs.gov] for details.