Inmate dies at Big Horn County jail in Wyoming

An inmate died in custody at the Big Horn County, Wyoming, jail Tuesday morning, according to county authorities.

Dispatchers received a call from the jail at 9:30 a.m. for an inmate who wasn't breathing, according to a news release from Big Horn County Sheriff Jason Beal.

Jail staff and Big Horn County deputies had already started resuscitation efforts, as did paramedics from Cody Regional Health upon their arrival, according to Beal.

Those efforts lasted for about 55 minutes, but the inmate did not survive, according to the sheriff.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate, according to county policy.

No other details about the inmate, including name or gender, were released.