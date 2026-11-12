A Huntley Project graduate and U.S. Army soldier came full circle Veterans Day, returning to the school where his journey began to serve as the guest speaker at its 54th annual remembrance ceremony.

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Huntley Project grad returns home to speak at Veterans Day ceremony in Worden

Huntley Project graduate Cole Bechtold reined in Veterans Day celebrations in Worden as he was honored as the guest speaker at a remembrance ceremony at the school following a street parade.

Sixth grade students led the school's 54th annual Veterans Day observance with a flag parade followed by an assembly. The event honors local veterans through student readings, music, and reflection. But this year, there is a homecoming at the heart of the celebration.

Bechtold returned to the school where his journey began.

"Means honestly everything, especially now that I get to wear the uniform. It constantly reminds me of the men and women that have come before me, and the men and women that will come after me to serve this nation. They gave their tomorrow for our today, so it's a huge honor," Bechtold said.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Huntley Projects student plays "Taps" on trumpet in Worden Veteran's Day parade.

Bechtold said he was born and raised in the Huntley area and now serves in the U.S. Army. He recently received the 2026 Montana Warrior of the Year award.

He returned to his hometown school to speak with students, families, and veterans — a tradition that has been carried forward by Huntley Project students for more than half a century.