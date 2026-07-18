Hunter Creek Bridge reopens after flooding trapped Wyoming residents

The Hunter Creek Bridge over Boulder Creek in Park County, Wyoming, has been temporarily repaired and reopened after flooding earlier this week left residents trapped on both sides of the crossing.

Watch Park County, Wyoming flood story here:

Hunter Creek Bridge reopens after flooding trapped Park County residents earlier this week

Mudslides, some reportedly up to six feet deep, blocked roads and covered areas near the Shoshone River, leaving some ranch workers trapped for hours.

Howell Howard, his wife, and two other family members were driving home when they encountered the flood-damaged bridge.

"There was absolutely no way to walk across or drive across," Howard said. "If you saw the bridge, there's a railing and it was over the top. You could not see the bridge. Water, mud, falls coming off the cliffs from behind."

The family was forced to turn around and spend the night in Cody.

"We had to spend the night in town, and we pretty much expected that we would have to spend last night in town," said Mary Mendenhall, Howard's wife. "It was not looking good for us to return, but luckily, we were able to in the afternoon."

On the other side of the bridge, other family members were also stranded at home.

"We were at one point a little concerned that we were essentially stuck here for a while," said Oliver Katz. "What we heard was that the bridge would not open for three or four days and that nobody could come through. So we have plenty of food here, but we're stuck."

A ranch worker near the Wild Horse Ranch described being caught in the flooding while trying to leave work.

"I was trying to go home from work, and there was about all five of us, some other workers, trying to go home," said Mike Strain. "But we were trapped."

Strain says heavy mud covered hay fields and blocked roads near the Wild Horse Ranch.

Park County Public Works says the bridge has been temporarily repaired and will be permanently replaced later this year.

The bridge is now open to lighter vehicles, though many residents are still crossing carefully.

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