Hundreds gather at ZooMontana for annual Walk Your Way Billings

BILLINGS — Hundreds of people gathered at ZooMontana for the third annual Walk Your Way Billings, bringing together patients, families and advocates to raise awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS, is a progressive neurological disease that attacks the nerve cells responsible for controlling muscle movement. Over time, people with ALS may lose the ability to walk, speak, eat and eventually breathe without assistance.

Billings Clinic is home to Montana’s only multidisciplinary ALS clinic. It serves patients from across the state and neighboring regions, caring for approximately 60 people each year.

"There are other people who are going through this. And we like to say, you know, you're living with ALS, you're not dying from ALS because you still have a lot of life to live. And we just like to be there to make your life as easy as possible," said Katie Erb, nurse practitioner in the ALS clinic at Billings Clinic.

Although there is no cure, advocates at the walk emphasized that people diagnosed with ALS can continue living meaningful and fulfilling lives.

One of those people is Donna Miles, who was diagnosed three years ago. She is the ninth person in her family to live with ALS.

Miles said the love and support of her family have helped her navigate the challenges of the disease. She wants others facing an ALS diagnosis to know they are not alone.

“Try to find peace with it, and to take care of themselves physically, mentally and spiritually,” Miles said Saturday.

She also encouraged people to focus on the life that remains in front of them.

Organizers said the annual walk continues to grow each year. The event helps connect families with resources, support networks and the latest information about ALS research.